DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood is asking for community input on upcoming projects and development.

Officials say the primary goal is to receive feedback for improving communication and seek ways to effectively inform community members of what is happening in Trotwood.

These new focus groups sessions will be held at the following dates and times:

Future Communication Options | Thursday, Nov. 30 | 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Existing Communication Methods | Friday, Dec. 1 | 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Building on the Trotwood Brand | Friday, Dec. 1 | 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Meetings | Friday, Dec. 1 | 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Direct Communication Involvement Opportunities | Saturday, Dec. 2 | 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

According to Trotwood, the sessions will be highly interactive, with discussions centered around the City of Trotwood’s communications efforts.

“Communication is an essential pillar of any strong community and we want to utilize best practices to make sure we meet the needs of our residents.” Said Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr.

Community members are advised to sign up for multiple sessions. You can register online.