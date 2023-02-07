DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood has issued a boil advisory due to a water main repair.

The repair is taking place on East Main Street. Residents are advised to boil their water for three minutes minimum when using for oral hygiene or intake.

This advisory affects all residents on East Main Street between Olive Road and State Route 49.

It will remain in effect until further notice. Residents will be notified once the advisory has been lifted, according to city officials.

Any questions about the advisory can be directed to the Trotwood Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.