TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood has filed a lawsuit against the operators of Bear Creek Cemetery.

A release from Trotwood says the city took legal action against the operators of Bear Creek Hill Grove Cemetery in Montgomery County. According to the release, Trotwood wants to gain “immediate control” of the finances and operations of the cemetery by obtaining a court order.

Trotwood describes the action the city took against the operators as an “unusual step.”

“The city was left no choice but to file the lawsuit given the numbers of complaints from concerned members of the public that the Cemetery is not being maintained and burial records are unavailable,” the release says. “Most troubling are the reports that families cannot find where deceased loved ones are buried in the Cemetery.”

People that have friends and loved ones at the cemetery are asked by Trotwood to be patient, as the city works to try and be able to restore the operations at the cemetery.