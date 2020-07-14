City of Trotwood ‘doing everything it can’ to keep Walgreens Pharmacy open

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood released a statement Tuesday regarding the closure of the Walgreens on Salem Avenue, saying it is doing “everything it can to keep Walgreens in the community.”

Walgreens Pharmacy, or Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., filed paperwork with the U.S. State Securities and Exchange Commission which outlined plans to close 200 Walgreen Pharmacies across the country.

The city said in its press release that the location in Trotwood is one of those 200 pharmacies being closed by the company. Trotwood has been in touch with Walgreens corporate government affairs personnel and has offered incentive packages to keep the pharmacy in the city.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald believes unrepresented populations of people are being impacted significantly by the current economic climate. Because of that, she thinks the city needs to fight to keep companies like Walgreens from abandoning urban areas at local, state and federal levels.

“We have a large population of seniors who depend on the services they provide for prescription medicine and healthcare needs. We are going to continue to fight on behalf of our residents for access to affordable healthcare, prescription drugs and healthy foods. This is a public health issue,” said Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr.

Walgreens said in its filing that the move to close stores follows “a review of the real estate footprint in the United States.”