City of Springfield to hold virtual meeting June 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Commission is holding its next legislative meeting virtually, via Zoom, June 2 at 10 a.m. in place of its regular evening session.
The meeting can be viewed live on YouTube.
The city said in a press release that due to COVID-19, in-person attendance is prohibited. Residents can participate in and view the meeting by contacting City Clerk Jill Pierce at commission@ springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7341 for more information.
People can submit questions ahead of time to be read during the meeting.
Submissions must include the questioner’s name and address. Questions that do not have a name and address will not be read during the special meeting.
