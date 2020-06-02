City of Springfield to hold virtual meeting June 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Commission is holding its next legislative meeting virtually, via Zoom, June 2 at 10 a.m. in place of its regular evening session.

The meeting can be viewed live on YouTube.

The city said in a press release that due to COVID-19, in-person attendance is prohibited. Residents can participate in and view the meeting by contacting City Clerk Jill Pierce at commission@ springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7341 for more information.

People can submit questions ahead of time to be read during the meeting.

Submissions must include the questioner’s name and address. Questions that do not have a name and address will not be read during the special meeting.