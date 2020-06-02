Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

City of Springfield to hold virtual meeting June 2

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
5-13 AB Graham Bulding Springfield_1557756506584.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Commission is holding its next legislative meeting virtually, via Zoom, June 2 at 10 a.m. in place of its regular evening session.

The meeting can be viewed live on YouTube.

The city said in a press release that due to COVID-19, in-person attendance is prohibited. Residents can participate in and view the meeting by contacting City Clerk Jill Pierce at commission@ springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7341 for more information.

People can submit questions ahead of time to be read during the meeting.

Submissions must include the questioner’s name and address. Questions that do not have a name and address will not be read during the special meeting.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS