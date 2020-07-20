City of Springfield to distribute COVID-19 tool kits to small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield announced on Monday it will distribute Business Tool Kits to small businesses in an effort to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kits, which are provided by JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition, will be distributed to Springfield businesses of 100 people or less and will contain 100 disposable face coverings, 10 N95 masks, and one bottle of hand sanitizer.

Springfield City Manager, Bryan Heck, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is effecting every facet of life in our community, and small businesses have struggled as well. As these businesses are opening up their doors again, we’re proud to be part of an initiative to help everyone stay safe and healthy.”

He added, “We stand with our small businesses and community partners to do what is needed during these extraordinary times.”

A statement released by the city said businesses can expect the tool kits to be delivered by officials on Tuesday afternoon.