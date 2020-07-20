City of Springfield to distribute COVID-19 tool kits to small businesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield City Hall

City of Springfield to distribute COVID-19 tool kits to small businesses (WDTN Photo/Lauren Mixon)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield announced on Monday it will distribute Business Tool Kits to small businesses in an effort to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kits, which are provided by JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition, will be distributed to Springfield businesses of 100 people or less and will contain 100 disposable face coverings, 10 N95 masks, and one bottle of hand sanitizer.

Springfield City Manager, Bryan Heck, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is effecting every facet of life in our community, and small businesses have struggled as well. As these businesses are opening up their doors again, we’re proud to be part of an initiative to help everyone stay safe and healthy.”

He added, “We stand with our small businesses and community partners to do what is needed during these extraordinary times.”

A statement released by the city said businesses can expect the tool kits to be delivered by officials on Tuesday afternoon.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS