City of Springfield to bring electric scooters downtown this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – In its continued efforts to revitalize downtown, City of Springfield commissioners have voted to bring electric scooters to the city.

“Legislation passed yesterday really outlines the rules and regulations of these scooters in the City of Springfield,” said assistant to the city manager, Logan Cobbs. “So it talks about the parking requirement, it talks about what exactly a scooter is classified as, and how we’ll move forward as a community.”

It further defines requirements for use, highlighting an 18-year-old age requirement and a 35 mile an hour speed limit, to name a few. Cobbs said the scooters are meant to be used mostly for recreational purposes and are expected to drive spending downtown.

“We focus really hard on downtown revitalization,” she said. “So as a quick and easy way for transportation to use recreationally as well, I think our business owners will definitely see an influx of patronage.”

Implementation of the scooters follows trends in other metro areas, including Dayton, where e-scooter company, Spin, said they are seeing a positive impact on the economy.

“Electric scooters fill in the gap in existing transportation networks, providing safe, affordable and sustainable ways to get around town,” said Dan Winston, regional manager for Spin Electric Scooters. “Increased mobility means businesses have more customers, more people can get to retail stores, and more people can travel to enjoy all that Dayton has to offer.”

Cobbs said costs to utilize the new transportation will be determined by the scooter company, and will soon be available for residents to use.

“Here probably by the end of summer, we will see the electric scooters on the road here in Springfield.”

To view specific details regarding how the scooters are to be used, view pages 15 through 20 of the City of Springfield June 8 agenda by clicking here.