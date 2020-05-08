City of Springfield takes phased approach to reopening buildings

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield plans to use a phased return-to-work protocol in order to emphasize the continued health and well-being of its employees.

A section of City Hall will reopen to the public on May 11 with some restrictions and limited hours.

“In these unprecedented times, we’ve made difficult, but necessary, decisions to protect public health and safety,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “As we move forward, we are taking measured steps toward resuming full public access in City buildings in a way that protects the safety of everyone in our community.”

The first floor of City Hall, which acts as the location of the City’s Utility Billing and Income Tax service counters, will reopen to the public on May 11 under the following guidelines:

The building will be open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.

No more than 10 members of the public may be inside the building at any given time.

Those inside, and those waiting outside, may practice safe social distancing by observing the floor markings that keep each person six feet apart from one another.

All other City of Springfield buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.