City of Springfield offering free parking at downtown garage through the end of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield is offering free parking through the end of the year at their downtown garage, Park at the 99. Officials announced in August that parking would be free through the end of September, but decided to extend the discount to accommodate visitors. The facility includes 305 parking spaces and more than 3,000 square feet of first-floor retail space that faces existing storefronts on Fountain Avenue.

“We want to give the public more opportunities to become more familiar with the convenience of using the downtown garage,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “The parking garage is another part of the overall growth in our community as we continue to make our city an even better place to work, live and play, downtown and beyond.”

With less traffic moving through downtown as a result of COVID-19, officials said now is the time for residents and visitors to become more acclimated to downtown. Regular parking rates are $2 per hour daily, with a maximum charge of $6. Monthly parking in the garage is typically $55.