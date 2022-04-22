SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A city in the Miami Valley was recognized for its commitment to urban forest management.

The City of Springfield said it was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. The city received the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“We’re proud to serve the community by maintaining a healthy and robust canopy, as well as beautifying our neighborhoods and public spaces,” said Service Department Forestry Superintendent James Wills. “We’re excited to receive this recognition and to be among so many other proud recipients.”

According to a release, Springfield was among the first Tree City USA recipients. The city has maintained its designation every year since the program began in 1976.

The city’s 2022 Arbor Day Ceremony will happen on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School.