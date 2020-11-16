City of Springfield holding online open house for input on road improvement plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield is holding an online public open house so the public can provide input on the South Limestone Street from I-70 to John Street improvement plans.
In this corridor, South Limestone currently has two lanes of traffic in each direction. City officials said that several studies have evaluated crash issues, traffic flow, safety, visual appeal and overall economic development potential.
For those interested, the city asks that residents leave a public comment between Nov. 16 and Jan. 12, 2021. The city hopes to review stakeholder ideas before finalizing a plan.
To leave a public comment for Springfield officials, click here.
