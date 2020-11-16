City of Springfield holding online open house for input on road improvement plan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield is holding an online public open house so the public can provide input on the South Limestone Street from I-70 to John Street improvement plans.

In this corridor, South Limestone currently has two lanes of traffic in each direction. City officials said that several studies have evaluated crash issues, traffic flow, safety, visual appeal and overall economic development potential.

For those interested, the city asks that residents leave a public comment between Nov. 16 and Jan. 12, 2021. The city hopes to review stakeholder ideas before finalizing a plan.

To leave a public comment for Springfield officials, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS