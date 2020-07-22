City of Springfield hands out PPE tool kits to small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield is helping small businesses stay safe during the pandemic.

City officials surprised Winans Chocolates & Coffees with a free business tool kit. It comes with disposable masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

JobsOhio worked with several agencies to provide the kits to cities. Springfield hopes the kits help shops stay healthy and open.

“In the middle of a pandemic, this is a tough time for businesses. So the DDC along with JobsOhio has provided us with these tool kits to give out to small businesses located here in the city of Springfield,” says Logan Cobbs, Assistant to the City Manager.

The city will hand out all 125 kits to local businesses.

