City of Sidney to spray for mosquitos Wednesday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Sidney will spray for mosquitos Wednesday evening.

The city said on Facebook that it will fog for mosquitos on Wednesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 30 starting at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Fogging for mosquitos will only be along the corridor shown in the map below. The city said mosquito trapping results show a high mosquito population along the corridor and very low numbers outside of the corridor.

Mosquito fogging area Sidney
The City of Sidney will spray for mosquitos Wednesday evening. (Photo/City of Sidney)

People are asked to stay at least 100-feet away from the fogger as it works.

