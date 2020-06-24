City of Riverside plans to replace playground at Shellabarger Park

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside will soon replace the playscape at Shellabarger Park to meet compliance standards.

Operations Manager for the City of Riverside, Kevin Miller, said the playscape is 21 years old, and was deemed non-compliant by a private contractor. Miller explained the playground failed to meet requirements for acceptable play attachments and collects more water than surrounding areas due to its position in the park. Miller said plans to replace the playscape are already underway, with the new changes benefitting area children, and the environment.

“We qualified for a recycle grant through the state and we were going to replace the play attachments – the structures that go around the play area – and it came to our attention that it was going to cost more, or almost as much to replace it, as it is to replace the individual play structures that were missing or broken.”

The project will be partially funded by an Incentive Grant through Montgomery County Solids Waste District to support the city’s eco-friendly updates. Miller said rubber mulch, 12 new trash cans and the playscape, made of recycled materials, are expected to go into the park in September of this year. A sand volleyball court will replace the current playground in 2021.