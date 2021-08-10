City of Oakwood 911, phone lines down Tuesday

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood’s phone lines are down for the second time this week.

The Oakwood Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that 911 and the City of Oakwood phone lines are down due to an unknown cause. The city said departments and technicians are working on the issue.

For non-emergency police, fire, or medical calls, people are asked to call (937) 608-1593.

Tuesday is the second time the city’s phone lines have been down this week. The lines were down for the city around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, but were back in service just after 5:20 p.m.

2 NEWS will update this story when the lines are back up.

