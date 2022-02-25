OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood is warning residents of mail thefts in the area.

According to a release, the Oakwood Public Safety Department began receiving reports of thefts in late December 2021. The thefts were reported in several U.S. Postal Service mail drop boxes in the city. The city said people are tampering with checks to complete fraudulent transactions.

The safety department recommends anyone mailing important items do so inside the post office branch instead of using the standalone drop boxes. This includes for items such as money or checks

If you suspect your mail has been stolen or tampered with, immediately contact the Oakwood Public Safety Department at (937) 298-2122 to file a report. The reported thefts are all under police investigation.