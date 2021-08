OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you need to reach the city of Oakwood, you’ll have to use a different number Sunday due to an issue.

The phone lines are down for the City of Oakwood due to an unknown cause. The Oakwood Public Safety Department said a technician is working on the issue. 9-1-1 lines are operational.

For non-emergency police, fire, or medical calls or questions, you can call (937) 608-1593. The city said it will let the public know when the lines are back in service.