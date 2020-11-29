City of Moraine accepting entries for best holiday-decorated homes until Dec. 15

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine wants to find out which homes have the best holiday decorations.

Residents have from now until Dec. 15 to submit their home in the holiday decorating contest. The city will decide on two categories, Best Design and the Griswold Award.

The top three finalists for Best Design along with the one winner of the Griswold award will be recognized and receive a prize.

For more information, or to nominate a home for an award, visit www.ci.moraine.oh.us/nominate-your-home/.