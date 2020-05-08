City of Middletown cancels 4th of July fireworks

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be no Fourth of July fireworks in the City of Middletown this year due to concerns over COVID-19.

“We were all hoping we’d be able to come together and celebrate our country with Fourth of July fireworks. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the City of Middletown made the decision to postpone those celebrations this year and work to come back with a bigger and better event next year,” said City of Middletown Acting City Manager Susan Cohen.

Cohen says organizers hope to resume celebrations next year.