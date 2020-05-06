City of Middletown announces second COVID-19 death

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Health Department officials in Middletown announced a second death related to COVID-19 in the area.
The 94-year-old white male lived in the 45044 zip code. The City of Middletown Health Department will not be releasing any further details due to privacy concerns.
The city announced its first death on Tuesday.
“Our hearts go out to the loved ones in their time of grief, and we send our deepest sympathies.” said Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips.
Phillips encourages the public to continue to stay home and wear a mask if you need to leave your residence to get essential services.
