City of Middletown announces new police chief

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Middletown announced Monday that David M. Birk has been named as the next Middletown Division of Police Chief.

Birk has been a member of the Middletown Division of Police for over 22 years.

“Major Birk’s background in law enforcement, commitment to the community and passion for the department make him the right fit for the position,” said Acting City Manager Susan Cohen. “I am excited about the future of MPD under his leadership.”

He started with the department in 1997 as a patrol officer. He moved up the ranks as a field training officer, special operations detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and most recently served as major, deputy chief.

Birk will be confirmed to the position at the December 17, 2019, city council meeting. He will hold the Acting Chief position until that time.

City Council will welcome his with a formal ceremony on January 7, 2020.

“I am honored to be taking on this role with Middletown Division of Police and look forward to continuing to serve this community,” said Birk. “This is a hard-working department of dedicated men and women and I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Chief Muterspaw retired in October of 2019.

