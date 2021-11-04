MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Winner, winner, turkey dinner! City of Miamisburg Parks and Recreation is offering families an opportunity to win an entire turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

To take your ‘shot’ at winning, teams of one adult and one child 6-years-old or younger will compete in rounds of free throws. The winner of each division will take home a turkey.

The event will be hosted at the Miamisburg Community Center North parking lot basketball hoop. The building will be open for community members to wait inside until its their turn play.

The turkey basketball shootout will be held Saturday, November 6 and the cost is $3 per person. To sign up, click here.