City of Kettering to shed more than 200 part-time employees

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering said Thursday it is laying off part-time employees because of the virus impact.

Mary Azbill, Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering, told 2 NEWS Thursday the layoffs are a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 240 part-time employees will be placed on furlough or laid off on April 27, 2020.

Azbill said no full-time employees have been affected at this time.

More than 90 percent of the affected part-time employees work in the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department in positions associated with the numerous programs and classes hosted at various City facilities, Azbill said.

“The City of Kettering prides itself on the exceptional service its employees provide our residents and businesses,” City Manager Mark Schwieterman said. “It is unfortunate that we need to take these actions. We are grateful for the service these employees give to our community, and we look forward to the day they can come back and provide excellent service to our residents. The health and safety of our residents is top priority, and we look forward to offering the amenities and programs they enjoy.”

Thursday morning, the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services said unemployment claims over the last five weeks is nearing one million people. You can find full Coronavirus in Ohio coverage on our Coronavirus page.