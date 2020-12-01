City of Kettering to change winter programs due to ongoing pandemic

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering will be postponing, canceling or reducing some of its parks, recreation and cultural arts winter programs that involve larger group sizes due to COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 20, the following winter programs will be impacted:

Adult Basketball — 2020 season canceled

Kettering Youth Basketball – Start dates to be determined by Dec. 20

Kettering Junior Basketball – Start dates to be determined by Dec. 20

Adult and youth hockey — Temporarily canceled, start dates to be determined by Dec. 20

Swim team and open swim — Program capacity to be reduced

“These decisions continue to be difficult; however, as stewards for our community, protecting the health and safety of our residents is so important,” stated City Manager Mark Schwieterman.

“Putting added safeguards in place while delivering quality services to our citizens is our mission during this pandemic. I have no doubt that, together, we can achieve that goal.”

City officials still require masks to be worn and social distancing guidelines to be followed throughout all facilities.

For the complete list programs and updates, visit www.playkettering.org.