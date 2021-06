KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The final phase of the paving project in Kettering on Far Hills Ave. will begin Monday, June 7, according to a post made by the city. Crews are expected to work in the northbound curb lane of Far Hills at David Rd., heading north.

The street will remain open, however, drivers should prepare for delays, and are encouraged to take alternate routes during peak hours.

Work will take about two weeks and is expected to be complete in July.