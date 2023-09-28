KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — One city in the Miami Valley is working to keep residents in their homes by offering some assistance. But, there are fears these funds will soon run out.

On Tuesday, the Kettering City Council approved $200,000 from Montgomery County toward the “Stay Put” program, the city’s emergency evictions fund.

The “Stay Put” program accepts applications from renters with pending eviction cases in the Kettering Municipal Court. That can include residents in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Township.

The program began in 2021 and since then the city has helped 1,500 people avoid eviction.

Currently, there are approximately 130 people in the queue for the program and the city receives five to 10 eviction walk-ins a week. But as of Aug. 18, the city is no longer receiving new applications. If you have an eviction court date, the city will be taking those appointments.

City officials estimate that they will have the funds to cover those with applications already in at least, but are worried what will happen when the funds run out.

“I stay up at night wondering what’s going to happen when all of these funds are gone. As everyone’s been reporting, evictions are increasing. And we’ve seen people that we’ve assisted in the past that have had another unfortunate incident. We weren’t able to help them and now there are families and elderly people in the shelter system,” Kettering Community Development Manager Angela Rahman.

Anyone who needs assistance after the funds run out or anyone not in the area covered by the Kettering Municipal Court will be referred to other programs in the Miami Valley such as Homefull and the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership.