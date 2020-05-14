City of Kettering cancels summer events, activities

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering announced Tuesday many of the city’s usual summer staples are cancelled because of the coronavirus.

“I think when you sit down and think about the safety of the community, that’s the guiding factor on this one,” said Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman. “That’s what we do as a local government, that’s what we’re going to do with these decisions.”

The city made the decision to cancel the Fraze Pavilion’s 2020 concert season.

All indoor parks, recreation and arts facilities will remain closed.

The Adventure Reef Water Park and Splash Pad won’t open.

All summer sports and camps are canceled, and so are the Fourth of July fireworks.

Miami Township resident Mitch Hansen frequents Fraze Pavilion in the summer.

“This is the highlight of the summer here in Kettering and there’s not many venues like this,” Hansen said. “It’s pretty bad this summer, but i think we have to look for the future and say that this might affect us in my lifetime maybe forever.”

The city is working on alternate plans in case things change at the state level.

“If the governor comes out and says we can open our recreation complex we hope to have programs and activities, alternate programs and activities that we can comply with the state’s directives,” Schwieterman said.

Schwieterman said if it is announced that summer gatherings are permitted, it will take time to ramp up the activities and staff so they can comply with the guidelines.