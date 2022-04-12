KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Kettering announced a partnership with altafiber to provide several locations with fiber-enabled Wi-Fi.

The following Kettering locations will receive fiber-enabled Wi-Fi:

Fraze Pavilion

Kettering Recreation Complex

Delco Park

”Our partnership with altafiber allows the City of Kettering to offer state-of-the-art technology to residents, visitors, and patrons,” said Mark Schwieterman, Kettering’s City Manager. “Connectivity is essential, and this collaboration will expand and enhance that capability.”

These transitions are expected to be completed by June 2022 to late 2022.

For more information, visit www.cincinnatibell.com.