City of Huber Heights to help residents with tornado debris removal

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) - Cleanup and recovery continue in Huber Heights after a confirmed tornado touched down Sunday night. Now the city says it will help with that process.

It's still an active scene on Wildview Dr., as it is throughout this neighborhood. The streets are now relatively clear of fallen trees, but it will be a few days before the city hauls the debris away.

Edward Zigmann says, "A great big old giant wind came up roaring. It sounded like an airplane or something."

In Edward Zigmann's 45 years living in this Huber Heights neighborhood, he's never experienced a storm like Sunday night. "I ran out the door, the front door. The wind almost took the door out of my hands."

Edward says his insurance company and roofing crew aren't sure when they'll finish repairs. They put a cover over the damage for now, but he's wary of any impending rain.

Edward Zigmann says, "The main house got roof damage, the garage has roof damage, the shed has roof damage. It took my tv antenna out."

Steve Mayer rents out the home he owns on Wildview Dr. On Tuesday he was busy cleaning up the aftermath. "Some of the soffit and stuff were blown off, backyard fences were crushed from trees falling on them, stuff like that."

In one week, the city of Huber Heights will pick up debris that's left at the curb in the affected areas. Steve says he's handy and is planning to make minor home repairs himself. He remembers one storm 10 years ago that caused even more damage.

"During hurricane Ike, I had two trees the size of that one you see in the background in my backyard. One of them folded over the top of my house and crushed the roof in and came all the way here to the street."

