City of Fairborn proposing increased ticket prices at Nutter Center for infrastructure revenue

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Ticket prices for events at the Wright State Nutter Center could be going up, with that increase in revenue benefiting the city of Fairborn.

This new ordinance proposed would not impact Wright State University, as city officials said this increase would be directed to the consumer, but said it would bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars and only cost the ticket purchaser a couple of bucks.

The ordinance had its first reading Monday night, where the City of Fairborn proposed an entertainment admissions fee ordinance.

If passed, this would mean there would be a five percent increase on cost of tickets.

“We’re not targeting the Nutter Center specifically,” said Danielle Wolfe, the revenue manager for the city. “We’re targeting large events because we do provide support to those events, they use our roads, fire, EMS, all of that.”

Wolfe said they expect the ordinance could bring in anywhere from $150,000 to $250,000 a year and that money would directly benefit Fairborn’s infrastructure.

“If your ticket price is $20 or greater, you will see a five percent fee on your ticket price,” said Wolfe. “You will pay $21 if your ticket was originally $20. Even if you’re talking a $100 ticket, it would only be $105 so the consumer is not going to see that large of a difference for the ticket price.”

Wolfe said that money would be deposited into the general fund used for any number of reasons like capital improvements or maintenance.

“We are excluding certain events, so Wright State basketball will not be affected, any charitable event, educational event, religious events, those will not be subject to the admissions fee,” said Wolfe.

The next reading and public hearing on the ordinance will be December 2 in Fairborn City Council chambers.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.