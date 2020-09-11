City of Fairborn honors 9/11 victims with memorial ceremony

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Fairborn honored the lives lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks with a memorial ceremony at the National Center for Medical Readiness.

It was a ceremony some say is a little more special this year.

“It was going to be canceled and that was something that the city has promised to never do,” Frank Gilbert, chairman of the 9/11 memorial committee.

“This is something that even a global pandemic is not going to keep us from doing,” said David Reichert, Chief of the City of Fairborn Fire Department.

The organizers said honoring 9/11 every year means teaching the importance of this day to younger generations.

“There’s a lot of people we lost that day, victims and heroes and so a lot of people that continue to pass from that day and we just owe it to them to never forget. And we also need to teach our young children about what has happened,” said Gilbert.

Reichert said it also means reminding others of how the attacks changed the world we live in today.

“From the sacrifices that everyone made, the murders that happened that day, and now the continued war on terror,” he said.

“For my generation, this is our Pearl Harbor. And we don’t want our next generation to have another Pearl Harbor. Another Twin Towers, another 9/11. We want to avoid that at all costs,” said Gilbert.