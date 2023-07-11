DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton is working to educate and partner with more minority-owned businesses.

The PEP Passport to Success program kicked off today, the goal is to give business owners the tools they need to not only survive but thrive.

The business owners that attended say they are extremely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the city but they’re most grateful for a chance to learn.

“If I didn’t come today. I wouldn’t know. So knowledge is power, especially when you put it in action,” James Johnson is the owner of Urban Economy Heating and Air.

Johnson has had his business for 12 years, along with his PEP certification, but he still came out to Tuesday’s session, to learn about opportunities to work with the city of Dayton.

Tuesday’s session however, was primarily designed for newly PEP certified business owners like Charles Hosh..

Hosh says he’s grateful for the program because just starting can have its own challenges.

“It’s tough enough as a business owner. This is just great. Just being aware of all the programs that are out here within the city and the state,” Hosh said.

And organizers say that’s the goal.

Whether businesses are old or new, they can get PEP certification. The program teaches them vital skills that will get them bid opportunities with government entities.

Through the Procurement Enhancement Plan or ‘PEP,’ the city certifies, identifies inclusion opportunities, and establishes procurement goals for small business enterprises, highlighting women and minorities.

“The next step is actually bidding and winning those bids. My goal is to increase the amount of city spending that is geared towards minority companies. We want to see an increase in city spending, government spending, so that minority companies can be encouraged and say like, we can do business with the city, we can do business with the government,” Dayton HRC Contract Compliance Officer Bernard Jones Jr told us.

And James Johnson says he thinks programs like this will aid in the revitalization of the entire community.

“It enhances our community. You know, the more opportunity we get, the more money we can make, the more we can take advantage of resources and our community and help our community actually grow and be successful,” Johnson added.

The first session, ‘You are Certified, Now What’ was held Tuesday, July 11th and they will continue at the west branch of the Dayton Metro Library from 10 am – 12pm on the following dates with the following topics:

August 8th – Access to Capital: Accounting, Grants, Credit, Loans

September 12th – Building a Dream Team: Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining employees

October 10th – The A.I. Advantage: Elevating Your Capabilities Statements and Marketing Strategies

November 14th – Merging for Success: A Comprehensive Workshop on Joint Venturing Mergers, Acquisitions, and Regulatory Compliance

December 12th – Bonding, Estimating/ Bidding Assistance Insurance/Workers Compensation