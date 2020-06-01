City of Dayton will not enforce curfew Monday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City of Dayton officials say they will not enforce a curfew on Monday, despite doing so over the weekend as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.

While there are no plans to enforce a curfew, the City says they will be monitoring events planned for Monday evening and are “prepared to change course if necessary.”

Read the City’s statement below:

“We want to thank the residents of Dayton who have been so passionate, and primarily peaceful in their protests. As a community, we are fortunate to be able to share a space for productive dialogue. We do not plan to enforce the curfew tonight, June 1. However, we will be monitoring the events planned for this evening and are prepared to change course if necessary.” City of Dayton

The City implemented a curfew Saturday from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday for the downtown area, citing a “threat to public safety” after several reports of property damage and unsafe traffic situations. The curfew was again implemented from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday as the city braced for more protests, which ultimately remained peaceful.