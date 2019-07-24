City of Dayton updates West Dayton Vision Plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s new information about the City of Dayton’s efforts to revitalize West Dayton neighborhoods. The city’s Planning Division Manager laid out that vision plan at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.

Developers are excited about this area of Dayton. They say it’s going to take a lot of work but there’s a lot of potential.

Tony Kroeger, the Planning Division Manager, says, “One may have the belief this is some pie in the sky idea that has to find some funding from somewhere else when in fact these investments are happening all the time.”

The West Dayton neighborhoods vision plan is ever closer to fruition. The vision lays out plans for large- and small-scale improvements like reconnecting communities separated by population gaps, revitalizing the Third Street and Germantown Street corridors, and developing open spaces and parks.

Kroeger says, “The overall goal here, the vision, is to bring forth this geography so that neighborhoods can be enhanced by it, they can be proud of, investments can be coordinated.”

Kroeger says the vision identifies short-term and long-term goals that will benefit people at all income levels, some of which could take 15 years to implement. He says in order to follow through the city must keep the focus on this plan.

“I think part of the way this stays relevant is the implementation section of the plan. It’s our job to keep it relevant and talk about how this brings us forward into the future.”

In addition to the elements that will benefit the public, Kroeger says interest in market rate housing is increasing all the time. “It’s just an exciting time because we can feel that interest starting to increase. Especially as downtown has succeeded you can sense some interest spilling over to the adjacent historic districts.”

