City of Dayton files lawsuit related to massive water outage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – City of Dayton officials say they are filing a lawsuit in connection with the massive water main break that occurred in February of 2019.

Deputy City Manager Joe Parlette said Friday that the city has filed a suit against Eagle Bridge Company “to recover damages experienced by the Dayton Water Department” on February 13, 2019, demanding at least $2,000,000.

READ MORE: Lessons learned on one year anniversary of water main break

Eagle Bridge had contracted with Montgomery County to demolish and replace the Keowee Street bridge. Parlette says the water line in question is immediately adjacent to the bridge.

“Eagle Bridge’s construction activity on the river and failure to protect the bank of the river caused the erosion that led to the dislodging and breaking of the 36-inch water main,” Parlette alleges, adding that the company was aware of the water main’s location.

The lawsuit claims Eagle Bridge did not properly design or install the causeway and did not properly armor the embankment.

“It simply isn’t fair for the city’s rate payers to bear the cost of this repair and this damage clearly caused by Eagle Bridge Company,” he said.

According to Parlette, the city tried to resolve the issue without litigation. In June of 2019, a demand letter was sent to Eagle Bridge’s insurance company. The City provided requested documentation related to the incident. On June 5, 2020, the insurance company denied liability.

The water outage affected nearly 400,000 customers through either a loss of water pressure or complete loss of water service.