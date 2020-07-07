City of Dayton to require appointments for tax filing assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is changing how its Department of Finance is helping customers with income tax questions because of the ongoing pandemic.

The deadline for filing taxes was pushed back to July 15, a three month bump from the usual April 15 deadline. Dayton residents will now have to make an appointment with the city in order to receive in-person assistance with their taxes.

In its booking policy, the city says that face masks are required and that W-2’s and Federal Schedules be brought to the appointment, as well as:

No more that two people allowed per appointment

No children allowed

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 937-333-3500 or at daytonincometax.setmore.com.