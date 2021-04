DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will hold a press conference regarding the Dayton Police Department on Tuesday, April 13.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein along with members of the City Commission will make an announcement.

Additional speakers at the conference will include Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.

WDTN will stream the press conference live in this story when it starts. It is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.