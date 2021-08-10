City of Dayton to require weekly COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated employees

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton City Hall

Dayton City Hall (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon have to submit to weekly testing.

According to protocol documents from the city, employees will be required to show proof of vaccination, or be subjected to weekly testing. The requirement will go into effect on September 20.

On August 2, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, along with officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, said masks will be mandatory again for city employees and the public when in city buildings. The update was made after a recent COVID outbreak among staff members, according to Shelley Dickstein, Dayton’s city manager.

| Get Breaking News from 2 NEWS in your inbox ➡

The city will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on the update. 2 NEWS will stream it live in this story when it starts. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Travel safety

Security guard charged in shooting is a former police officer

WATCH: Charges announced in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French

Cincinnati mayor announces run for governor

Pursuit ends with crash, arrest in Moraine after reaching 150mph

Juvenile dead after shooting in Dayton

More News