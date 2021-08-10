City of Dayton to require weekly COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated employees

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon have to submit to weekly testing.

According to protocol documents from the city, employees will be required to show proof of vaccination, or be subjected to weekly testing. The requirement will go into effect on September 20.

On August 2, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, along with officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, said masks will be mandatory again for city employees and the public when in city buildings. The update was made after a recent COVID outbreak among staff members, according to Shelley Dickstein, Dayton’s city manager.

