City of Dayton to hold mask distribution at Kettering Field

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton plans to distribute masks to families in need in a drive-thru event starting Wednesday and going until Friday.

Families will be entitled to up to 10 masks per household. Those participating are asked to stay inside their vehicle.

The drive-thru will be set up at Kettering Field softball complex at 444 North Bend Blvd on:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 18 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 19 — 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 20 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
