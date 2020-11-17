City of Dayton to hold mask distribution at Kettering Field

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton plans to distribute masks to families in need in a drive-thru event starting Wednesday and going until Friday.
Families will be entitled to up to 10 masks per household. Those participating are asked to stay inside their vehicle.
The drive-thru will be set up at Kettering Field softball complex at 444 North Bend Blvd on:
- Wednesday, Nov. 18 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 19 — 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
