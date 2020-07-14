City of Dayton to hold 3 police reform meetings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton has three meetings scheduled for its Police Reform initiative throughout the week of July 13.

The first meetings is for the Recruitment Working Group, which will meet Tuesday, July 14, at 5 p.m.

The second meeting is shortly after that and is for the Community Engagement Working Group. They will meet Tuesday, July 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The last meeting is for the Training Working Group, which will meet Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city will have all three meetings available for live viewing at www.daytonohio.gov/govtv.