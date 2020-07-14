City of Dayton to hold 3 police reform meetings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-22-dayton-police-cruiser_227182

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton has three meetings scheduled for its Police Reform initiative throughout the week of July 13.

The first meetings is for the Recruitment Working Group, which will meet Tuesday, July 14, at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Dayton City Commission announces police reform process

The second meeting is shortly after that and is for the Community Engagement Working Group. They will meet Tuesday, July 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter Dayton presents ten points for police reform

The last meeting is for the Training Working Group, which will meet Wednesday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city will have all three meetings available for live viewing at www.daytonohio.gov/govtv.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS