DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission met Wednesday to discuss funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act Wednesday.

The city received $138 million from the act. According to the City of Dayton website, it will focus on these areas with the funds for its Dayton Recovery Plan:

Neighborhoods

Amenities

Major catalytic projects

City projects

Community investments

External awards

The deadline to obligate the funds is December 31, 2024.