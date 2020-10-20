City of Dayton to continue with ‘Out on Fifth’ for final weekend

Oregon District Arch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oregon District’s “Out on Fifth” event will continue for its final weekend after Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she would shut it down if COVID-19 guidelines were not followed.

Toni Bankston, chief communications officer for the City of Dayton, told 2 NEWS that there will not be any changes at this time.

The Oregon District was able to use “Out on Fifth” to safely enact its new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which allows patrons to buy an alcoholic beverage served in a branded cup and walk around the designated area.

