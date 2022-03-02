DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has suspended its weekly COVID-19 testing policy for non-vaccinated city workers.

According to Toni Bankston, a representative for the City of Dayton, the policy that required its non-vaccinated workers to get tested weekly has been suspended.

Bankston also reported that the mask mandate for City of Dayton facilities has been lifted.

In September of 2021, the Dayton City Commission repealed the citywide mask mandate, however, it left masks still required in its buildings. As of March 2, masks are no longer required in city facilities.