City of Dayton seeking your opinion about living in Dayton and city government

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is seeking residents’ opinions about living in Dayton and city government.

The city said the Dayton Survey began arriving at 12,000 randomly selected homes in mid-May. Residents should look for an envelope showing the City of Dayton logo and the words “Your Copy of the Dayton Survey Inside.”

According to a release, the survey consists of approximately 75 questions covering a broad assortment of City services, programs and priorities, as well as quality-of-life issues in neighborhoods.

Participation is anonymous. The survey is also offered in Spanish.

If you received the mailed survey, you can return the completed survey in the postage-paid envelope provided by June 15, or complete the survey at www.daytonsurvey.org using the unique personal identification number provided.

Residents who are not selected in the initial mailing can still participate by completing the online survey beginning July 1, at www.daytonsurvey.org.

“We encourage city residents to make their voices heard by participating in the 2021 Dayton Survey,” said Mayor Nan Whaley. “Important decisions about City policies and budgets are influenced by survey results.”

If you have questions about the survey, may contact the City of Dayton at (937) 333-3752 or thedaytonsurvey@daytonohio.gov.