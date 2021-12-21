DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is facing proposed fines after the Federal Aviation Administration said Dayton International Airport violated some FAA regulations last year.

In a press release sent by the FAA this week, the department said they have proposed a $167,343 civil penalty against the City of Dayton for “allegedly allowing seven flights to arrive and depart on Feb. 13, 2020” while the airport “did not have adequate Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles in service.”

The FAA said monetary fines are also being proposed because staff at the airport did not notify the FAA or air carriers of the vehicle shortages, as required by the Airport Certification Manual.

To remain in compliance with FAA standards, the airport generally maintained three Aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles: R20, R22 and R23. On that day, the FAA claims R22 was out of service for the entire day, and between 8:10 a.m. and 9:36 a.m. R20 and R23 were also taken out of service due to mechanical failures. Later that day R23 was returned to service.

FAA regulations requires staff at the airport to have reported the lack of ARFF to both the FFA and to each of the carriers that operate out of the airport. However, the FAA said they were never notified, adding that seven flights arrived and departed while the airport was not in compliance with FAA rules.

Staff from the City of Dayton responded to the proposed penalties, saying they plan to seek an appeal.

The FAA did issue the City of Dayton Department of Aviation a Notice of Proposed Civil Penalty. The Notice of Proposed Civil Penalty has a provision that allows the City of Dayton Department of Aviation 30 days to appeal. The City of Dayton Department of Aviation will appeal the Proposed Civil Penalty and will not comment until after the appeal hearing and a final decision has been made by the FAA. The City of Dayton will release the results of the appeal hearing once a final determination has been made by the FAA regarding this issue. Spokesperson, City of Dayton

2 NEWS reached out to the airport for comment, however, they said all questions must be directed to the City, as they are overseeing this incident.