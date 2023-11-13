DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton was recognized with LEED for Cities Platinum status from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) on Monday, Nov. 13.

City leaders, community partners and USGBC gathered for the announcement at the Dayton Arcade. City officials declared plans to dramatically reduce its carbon footprint, while saving millions of dollars through sustainability efforts, over the course a few years.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system. Dayton is the first city in Ohio to earn the status, and only the fourth in the U.S.

Through the certification program, cities like Dayton can create and operationalize specific plans for natural systems, energy, water, waste, transportation, and many other factors.

“A sustainable city balances social, economic and environmental concerns in its decision-making and planning. A LEED city takes those plans forward as solutions that improve the overall quality of life for its residents,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. “The City of Dayton’s LEED certification is a symbol of leadership on sustainability.”

To reach platinum in LEED for Cities, Dayton was benchmarked for its performance against national and global standards for demonstrating leadership in sustainability, resilience, and social equity.

“Our platinum certification reflects Dayton’s commitment to addressing climate change challenges and the leadership that our city is demonstrating. “We have been working hard on sustainability initiatives including reduction of our carbon footprint, promotion of electric vehicles, promotion of solar energy, and youth climate education.” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims.

“It also shows that when we work together, we can put Dayton on the map as an innovative and sustainable city,” Mims said.

As an expansion of the LEED for Buildings rating system, LEED for Cities and Communities supports local leaders measure and manage their city’s progress towards a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable future.