City of Dayton rec centers offering flu shots

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a coronavirus vaccine not expected to be released until next year, the city of Dayton is doing their part to ensure healthcare systems aren’t overloaded this flu season. As a result, area recreation centers are offering community members free flu vaccines.

Lohrey Recreation Center partnered with Walgreens to administer shots to community members Wednesday morning. Michelle Buford, a facilities specialist, said the collaboration was important to execute since the pandemic has impacted some people’s access to medical care.

“Especially since we have the COVID going on, I think it’s hard for a lot of people to get into their doctors at this time. So I think it’s very important that we try to get a jumpstart on trying to make sure that everyone is able to get their flu shots,” Buford said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was among the first to get a shot Wednesday morning. She said that more than 150 people in Montgomery County have passed away as a result of COVID-19, so preventing any further sickness is a top priority.

“It’s really important this year, more than any other year to get your flu shot because of what’s happening with COVID. They both show the same kinds of symptoms, and so we have a vaccine for the flu, [and] it is really important to get it this year,” Whaley said.

She believes that getting a flu shot, along with the other measures in place to reduce the spread, are an act of service to the community and healthcare workers on the front line. It’s all intended so that we don’t overwhelm our healthcare systems.

Community members who missed the clinic Wednesday still have time to get vaccinated. The City of Dayton will offer flu shots on Sept. 30 at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center and again Oct. 1 at the Northwest Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walgreens is requesting that everyone who comes out brings their insurance card, since most insurance companies cover the cost of the vaccine. For those not covered by insurance, Walgreens staff said they have a limited number of vouchers to use.

For more information about future dates, click here.