DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission has reached a decision on a settlement stemming from the 2019 water main break.

The City of Dayton filed a lawsuit against the contractor and designer of the Keowee Street Bridge over the Great Miami River, alleging the construction and design made the riverbank erode.

The city claimed the erosion led to the 36-inch main water line becoming dislodged and interrupting the water service for residents in Montgomery County on Feb. 13, 2019.

On March 15, 2023, the Dayton City Commission agreed to a $700,000 settlement.

The money from the settlement will reportedly go towards repairing the water main.