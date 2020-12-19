City of Dayton mask distribution dates

(File/Getty)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is working to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by distributing free masks to community members.

People gathered at the Northwest Recreation Center on Friday, but those who missed the distribution still have time to pick up masks.

The City of Dayton will give away free masks on December 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following recreation centers:

  • Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third St. 
  • Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Dr. 
  • Lohrey Recreation Center, 2306 Glenarm Ave. 

Questions about the distributions can be directed to the City of Dayton’s Recreation and Youth Services Department at (937)333-8400. 

