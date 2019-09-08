City of Dayton looking to redesign flag

DAYTON- As Dayton continues its reinvention and renewal, local leaders are seeking a new flag to represent a changing city and community looking to the future.

The redesign effort will use community feedback and submissions to create a new opportunity for civic engagement, creativity, and unity.

The first City of Dayton flag was designed in 1917, and the flag was redesigned in 1958.

In 2019, it is ripe for a redesign that reflects the city as it has continued to evolve. Mayor Nan Whaley convened a steering committee of individuals from arts organizations, economic development organizations, Dayton Public Schools, higher education institutions, local businesses, civic institutions, and local artists of a variety of mediums to help guide the flag redesign process over the next several months.

“In recent months, Dayton citizens have displayed strength and resilience in incredible ways,” says Mayor Whaley. “As our community continues to rise above these challenges and look to our future, I hope this flag process will allow us to reflect not just on who we are and who we have been, but who we want to be as a community going forward.”

Citizen input will be critical throughout the redesign process, and the final design will be released in an open source format that can be used by the community. The public will be able to submit new flag designs that follow guidelines set by the flag redesign committee with community input. Submissions will have to adhere to the five basic principles of flag design as determined by the North American Vexillological Association, a U.S. and Canadian membership organization devoted to the scholarly study of flags.

After the submission process has closed, the steering committee and relevant city stakeholders will narrow down redesign submissions to the top three. Residents will weigh in once again to give feedback (via online and public locations), which will result in the final flag design. A graphic designer will help create a final design based on feedback from citizens. Selection criteria will include public input, quality of design, meaningful explanation of design and elements, and design adaptability.

“The city of Dayton in 1917 looked inherently different than it does today, as it did in 1958 when our current flag was installed,” says committee Co-Chair Commissioner Jeffrey J. Mims. “We know that in order to make an inclusive city, one that both understands its past and looks to the future, we need iconography that resonates with all of our community.”

More information, including a detailed explanation of the redesign process, is available at daytonohio.gov/flag.